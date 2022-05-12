To the Editor: Earth Day, every day 

To the Editor:

After a two-year hiatus, we are especially grateful for all the amazing volunteers who participated in Friends of Acadia’s 21st annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on April 30. Inspired by a love for their communities and the planet, more than 400 volunteers came out to clean up our state roads.

Earth Day volunteers collected about 720 bags of trash from more than 40 miles of Route 3, Route 233 and Route 102 from the Mount Desert Island and Trenton areas, along with many bulky items such as mattresses and hub caps.

Groups that participated included Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, Bar Harbor Rotary, Birch Bay Harbor, Dawnland LLC, Girl Scout Troop 760, The Jackson Laboratory, MDI High School, Terramor Outdoor Resort, Tremont Consolidated School, Southwest Harbor Library, Witham Family Hotels and the YMCA.

We are grateful for the individuals who joined us, the local businesses who recruited volunteers, to Hannaford Supermarket for all the water and snacks to fuel the volunteers for this project, and to the Maine Department of Transportation for picking up the bagged trash.

Also, a big thank you to our 2022 event sponsors: A.B. & J.R. Hodgkins, Acadia Bike & Coastal Kayaking Tours, Acadia Shops, Asticou Inn, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, Dawnland, Fiore Artisan Olive Oil & Vinegars, Galyn’s, John Williams Boat Company, Knowles Company, Lynam Agencies, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Grows, MDI Hospital and William Blair Company.

We encourage residents to celebrate Earth Day all year long by keeping the roadsides trash-free. Please dispose of your trash appropriately. Recycle what you can and put the rest in trash cans. Together, we can reduce the amount of trash in our communities and help protect our shared lands and waters.

Thanks again to all who participated in this year’s Earth Day Roadside Cleanup. This event is successful because of the ongoing support of our local businesses and generous community members.

Nikki Burtis

Stewardship Coordinator

Friends of Acadia