To the Editor: Dust off the bean pot  

To the Editor:

As president of the MDI Historical Society, it is my pleasure to announce that our Annual Baked Bean Supper will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.

From its beginnings in 2012, this event has attracted hundreds of island people, including a dedicated band of over 50 bean bakers, to the MDI High School cafeteria and theater for a welcome and warm evening of community conversation, history, consumption of marvelous baked bean concoctions, and stories – some quite humorous.

For the second year, COVID-19 restrictions have made our physical gathering impossible. However, we are resourceful, and this year is special. Author and New York Times contributor Porter Fox will be our guest in a virtual conversation with our executive director, Raney Bench.

Porter grew up here on MDI, developing a passion for skiing that has taken him to some of the wildest places and highest mountains in the world. In the process, he discovered the startling realities of climate change and has become a successful published writer. His latest book, “The Last Winter,” is an excellent and necessary read. Porter’s perspectives dovetail nicely with Raney’s Landscape of Change project that focuses on MDI’s concerns with the effects of climate change.

Join them by going to www.mdihistory.org and clicking Education & Programs at the top of the page. Registration is free, but required. Meanwhile, dust off your old bean pot and fire up a charge of your, or your mother’s, favorite recipe of NEW ENGLAND BAKED BEANS!

Bill Horner

Bar Harbor