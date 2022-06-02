To the Editor: Drowning out the songs 

To the Editor:

On Tuesday evening, a choir of birds was singing its songs – a mockingbird following me closely sounded as if his song was just for me.

Before their melody was finished, they were drowned out by the sound of gunfire bellowing in all directions from the heart of Acadia National Park. The continuous shooting dragged into sunset, so the peepers had no chance to share their song.

On this sad evening, every gunshot reminded me, and probably every parent and many campers in Black Woods campground, of the death of a fourth-grade child, and of what was the last thing these children heard before their lives were taken.

Michael Olson

Otter Creek