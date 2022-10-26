To the Editor: Do your homework 

To the Editor:

Don’t vote for someone because you know the name or because they are seeking reelection.

Check the kind of job they have done. Check for their experience.

Why is Hancock County not the safest county to live? The people of Hancock County deserve the best.

How effective is the district attorney for his assistant district attorneys?

How many cases has the district attorney tried?

How many times has the district attorney been in the courtroom?

How many serious cases has the district attorney dismissed?

When cases are reported why does the current district attorney say they have many more cases?

Please just do your homework before you vote. Find out the information so you make an informed decision.

Jan Cummer

Blue Hill