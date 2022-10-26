To the Editor: Do not be deceived 

To the Editor:

Like many of my neighbors, I received a letter in the mail that is a crude political hatchet job.

Among its many unfounded claims is that a candidate for the Maine Senate (Brian Langley) is a moderate. We all remember when Langley was in the Maine Senate and twice (2013 and 2014) voted against Medicaid expansion, depriving 90,000 Mainers the health coverage they deserved and that we already paid for with our federal tax dollars. Langley’s votes directly harmed our local medical providers at a time when we are struggling to keep enough health care facilities and professionals in our community. So much for the claim that Langley is a moderate.

As I looked this letter over again, I noticed that it was funded by the very same outside group paying for radio spots and posting obnoxious roadside signs. The letter, radio spots and road signs all complain about outside spending on the Hancock County Senate seat.

How deceitful! These messages are all paid for by dark money from outside Hancock County and we can’t trace the source or amount of these funds or know what their real agenda is. We can safely surmise that these mailings, radio ads and hundreds of signs didn’t come cheap, and that the real agenda isn’t to help working families and retirees.

No wonder Langley has been clobbered in his last two runs for the Maine Senate. In 2020, he lost to Louie Luchini 55 percent to 45 percent. In June 2022, he was again trounced by Nicole Grohoski, 64 percent to 36 percent. Now dark money is trying again to get him elected.

Enough of the outright false political messages. Candidates should stick to policy and facts and not rely on outside dark money to make untrue claims or smear opponents with fabrications.

Alfred Judd

Surry