To the Editor: Determined and tireless 

Thursday - Sep 29, 2022

To the Editor: 

This letter is in support of Nicole Grohoski who is running for reelection to the Maine State Senate. 

Nicole is a lifelong resident of Ellsworth, a career mapmaker for a Maine small business, and has been a volunteer in community organizations in Ellsworth.   

Nicole’s priorities include addressing the housing issue in the district; continuing to improve the local economy and local infrastructure; reducing energy costs, property tax burdens, and the cost of health care; supporting education; and supporting our local lobstering and fishing industries and the hardworking men and women who work in those industries.   

And Nicole is a strong supporter of women’s reproductive rights and the rights of women to control their own bodies and reproductive health care decisions.  

Nicole’s motto is, “We’re all in this together.”  

I have known Nicole for a long time, and if there is anything that can be said of Nicole it is that she is a determined and tireless worker who loves Maine and her community, and she listens to and works with anyone for the interests of the people of her district.  

I hope you will support Nicole Grohoski for reelection to the Maine State Senate in this fall’s general election. Thank you.   

Ron Bilancia 

Brewer 

 

