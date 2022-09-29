To the Editor: Determined and tireless 

To the Editor:

This letter is in support of Nicole Grohoski who is running for reelection to the Maine State Senate.

Nicole is a lifelong resident of Ellsworth, a career mapmaker for a Maine small business, and has been a volunteer in community organizations in Ellsworth.

Nicole’s priorities include addressing the housing issue in the district; continuing to improve the local economy and local infrastructure; reducing energy costs, property tax burdens, and the cost of health care; supporting education; and supporting our local lobstering and fishing industries and the hardworking men and women who work in those industries.

And Nicole is a strong supporter of women’s reproductive rights and the rights of women to control their own bodies and reproductive health care decisions.

Nicole’s motto is, “We’re all in this together.”

I have known Nicole for a long time, and if there is anything that can be said of Nicole it is that she is a determined and tireless worker who loves Maine and her community, and she listens to and works with anyone for the interests of the people of her district.

I hope you will support Nicole Grohoski for reelection to the Maine State Senate in this fall’s general election. Thank you.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer