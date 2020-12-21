To the Editor: Cruise ship landings 

To the Editor:

Cruise ship size limit: The size limit for a cruise ship landing would be set at 1,700 passengers.

Cruise ship season: April to mid–June, one cruise ship per day would be allowed to anchor. Mid–June to Labor Day weekend, no cruise ship landings would be allowed. This would give our business community the ability to devote full attention to providing services – restaurants, seasonal rentals, hotels, campgrounds, and gift shops, etc. – for our visitors, allowing them to enjoy these first–class services without feeling overwhelmed by cruise ship passengers.

Landing changes: First, the visiting cruise ship would drop anchor north of Bar Island. Then the ship would not impede the beautiful view of the Porcupine Islands and Frenchman Bay.

Second, the passengers would disembark from their tenders at the new Bar Harbor Marina at 121 Eden Street. The marina has already been approved for construction by the Bar Harbor voters.

Third, passengers would be transported by tour bus to Mount Desert Street across from the Village Green in the downtown business district of Bar Harbor. Passengers could also ride the regular run Eden Street Island Explorer to and from the Village Green.

Fourth, cruise ship tender drop–off would be discontinued at the downtown pier area. This would relieve the overcrowding that is now taking place. This would also allow regular visitors, locals and lobster fishermen and women to have easier access to this area.

Fifth, tour bus boarding for tours of Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island would take place at 121 Eden Street.

In conclusion, we, the residents of Bar Harbor, are a vibrant, close-knit community that has been challenged by the congestion created by cruise ship visitations. We need to bring a balance to our visitor season. Making these recommended changes would be beneficial to all those who live and work in our fabulous caring community, allowing us to better serve our friends, families and visitors.

Bob Chaplin

Bar Harbor