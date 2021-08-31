To the Editor: Conflicting interests 

To the Editor:

Thank you for your reporting on the discussion of cruise ships in Bar Harbor by the Town Council.

From your reporting, I learned that Eben Salvatore is both the chairman of the Cruise Ship Committee and also “the chief of operations for the company that provides tendering from cruise ships in town.”

Surely there is a conflict of interest here. In your reports, Mr. Salvatore has stood resolutely against cuts in cruise ship access. Why does the Town Council allow someone who is part of the industry have such a large role in representing the public’s interest? He is our spokesperson, but he also works for the cruise ships. He should recuse himself from any involvement in decisions affecting cruise ships coming to the Island.

Judith Blank

Bar Harbor