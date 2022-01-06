To the Editor: Community gets things done 

To the Editor:

Silver linings have a way of shining through in our community in even the darkest days.

During the last two years, we have missed having all of our patrons at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in person to check out books and for our many programs. And it was definitely not our plan to run a capital campaign and build an addition to the library during a pandemic.

And yet, the island community – even through quarantines and stay-at-home orders, disrupted lives and massive uncertainty – embraced the plan to update our building and add a dedicated children’s space. They opened their hearts and their wallets, and pitched in generously to fund, design and complete the project. They lent their expertise, time and dedication to completing this project in spite of supply shortages, pandemic precautions and challenging weather. Our director and librarians made sure that families could access the books and other resources they needed throughout this process.

On behalf of our staff, fundraisers and hard-working trustees, I would like to thank the volunteers, donors, business owners, neighbors and patrons who continue to support us. We hope that you and your family will come to the library this winter and enjoy some time in front of the fireplace, or in our new window seat in the Children’s Room; in the spring, relax outside on the granite patio, complete with Wi-Fi.

We are grateful to you all and wish you a Happy New Year.

Rachel Kohrman Ramos

Bass Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees chair

Bernard