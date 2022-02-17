To the Editor: Community coming together 

To the Editor:

I would just like to say thank you to all the first responders who battled the fire in Bar Harbor on Feb. 10. They came from all our neighbor communities on Mount Desert Island and beyond. They got the job done under terrible and terrifying conditions. I hope they all got home safe.

And thank you to all who helped in their own ways. I know DownEast Transport found alternative routes to get people home safe. I am sure there were other individuals and businesses who also helped, including journalists who covered and reported on the fire.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor