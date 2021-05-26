To the Editor: Common good

To the Editor:

I met Gary Friedmann within the first few weeks of our moving to Bar Harbor in 1993 when he came to our door to explain the initial Route 3 widening plan. I’ve worked with him on a number of projects over the years, including our service together on the Town Council, and my experience has always been that he listened well, asked sensible questions and worked toward a “common good” solution.

I believe he has been a valuable member of our Town Council and encourage you to support him for one more term. Our community needs his leadership at this time and will benefit from his continuing service.

Ruth A. Eveland

Bar Harbor