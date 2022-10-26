To the Editor: Clearing up some misunderstandings 

To the Editor:

We grateful to all the Bar Harbor citizens who are supporting and voting YES on Articles 4 and 5 (the citizens’ initiative marijuana petition) in Bar Harbor’s election on Nov. 8.

We would like to take the opportunity to address some misunderstandings and misinterpretations that have been put forward.

Article 4 is a citizens’ supported petition, which the Town Council insisted was necessary since these cannabis retail stores are not identified in the existing land use ordinance regulations, identifies the specific commercial zoning districts where cannabis stores will be allowed. It identifies limits the allowable areas to the downtown zones where bars and restaurants are allowed.

The petition includes the restrictive buffer zones regulated by the state of Maine – no retail establishment allowed within 1,000 feet of any preexisting private or public school; and within 500 feet of areas designated as a municipal “safe zones” pursuant to 30-A M.R.S. §3253, which includes any location “frequented by minors” including all city parks and recreational areas. In actuality, this petition has more restrictions than the state of Maine requires for licensing. These restrictive limitations ensure stores cannot be located in any other zones preserving residential and community areas.

Bar Harbor Warrant Committee members, at their Sept. 1 meeting, recommended voters to vote YES on adopting changes to the town’s land use ordinance to allow retail cannabis stores in the limited retail zones identified.

Article 5 citizens’ supported petition provides the authorization of allowing the town to permit two licensed retail cannabis stores in Bar Harbor. Bar Harbor Warrant Committee members, at their Sept. 1 meeting, recommended voters to vote YES to allow licensing two marijuana retail stores in Bar Harbor.

Fifty-nine percent (1,877) registered voters of Bar Harbor voted in favor of legalization of recreational cannabis in the state of Maine legalization.

We encourage you to Vote YES on Articles 4 and 5 to support your citizens’ initiative on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more information visit www.lovemecannabis.com and we will be glad to answer any questions (emailed to [email protected]).

Derrick Harrison

Bar Harbor