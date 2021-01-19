To the Editor: Caught in the crossfire

To the Editor:

These have been trying times since the November election. Our country’s divide has deepened. The storming of our nation’s Capitol Building last week has exhausted and disheartened us all.

There is no denying that public trust in our democratic governance is in question. One tenet of our democracy is free and fair elections.

Many Americans sincerely believe the presidential election was stolen from them. And now, they have no recourse but to take their country back. And if that means overturning the will of the people, so be it.

We have the constitutional right to peacefully protest whatever grievance we have.

I believe most who attended Trump’s rally last week were law-abiding citizens. But those who broke through police barriers and entered Capitol grounds were not. Their assault upon the building endangered the lives of our national leaders. Five lives were lost in the siege.

The attack took place as House members and senators met in a joint session to formally certify the election of the new president and vice president: the counting of the Electoral College votes, a longstanding tradition in our democracy. This was interrupted when scores of protesters penetrated and ransacked the building. In the chaos, congressional officials were safely evacuated, and after the building was made secure hours later, returned to finish the formal count.

Some say Antifa activists instigated the violence. They were disguised as Trump supporters. But the FBI found no evidence as of this writing. I fear white supremacy, anti-government and conspiracy groups have infiltrated Trump’s cause for he has never clearly denounced these groups like the Proud Boys, Boogaloo and QAnon. As law enforcement tracks down and apprehends those involved in the Capitol assault and four-hour-long occupation, their identities and any ties they may have will become known.

The protesters morphed into a riotous mob when they crossed the line. But, they failed in their attempt to insurrect our democracy. I lay the blame squarely on outgoing President Donald Trump, who for weeks on end perpetuated the incendiary lie that he won the election by a landslide, that voter fraud cost him his rightful re-election.

The greatest injury inflicted on Jan. 6 was to the faithful followers of President Trump. In his desperate quest to overturn the election, he methodically guided them down this seditious path of insurrection.

Jeannette Violette

Ellsworth