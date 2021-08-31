To the Editor: Better way to advocate 

To the Editor:

Over the past several months, signs opposing the proposed Acadia Wilderness Lodge campground have appeared on many roads on the Quiet Side. Sadly, many have been vandalized or stolen. These events have been reported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Tremont code enforcement officer.

It is certainly a poor reflection upon the supporters of the campground and, unfortunately, by association, on the Quiet Side community as well. In the spirit of goodwill, cooperation and open discussion, would it not be far better for the advocates of the campground to express their views at the open Planning Board meetings, the neighborhood meetings sponsored by the applicants and/or in the press?

Ellen Goldman

Seal Cove