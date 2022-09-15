To the Editor: Another view 

To the Editor:

Dear Bar Harbor folks,

After a couple of years without, the cruise ships are back. I wanted to send over these recent photos of what we see from across the bay coming out of the smokestacks.

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

The exhaust isn’t visible to you because you are so close to it.

This stuff is toxic. It’s not “mostly steam.” Steam would not linger in the air and cause a persistent haze.

The pollutants from the diesel exhaust gases are dangerous – to human health and to our environment.

This doesn’t seem like an ongoing situation that the people of Mount Desert Island would knowingly accept for themselves, their children or grandchildren.

Renata Moise

Hancock