To the Editor: Another reason to vote no  

To the Editor:

However anyone may feel about the need for marijuana stores in Bar Harbor, please know that this proposed amendment contains major errors that cannot be legally fixed by Town Council and Planning Board or general code.

Multiple mistakes in this proposed land use ordinance amendment seem to add marijuana retail stores as a new use in Shoreland General Development III, which is located along Eden Street. But the section number §123-49.2 is actually for Shoreland General Development IV, which is located in Salisbury Village. Adding to the problems, Article 4 inadvertently adds uses listed in Shoreland General Development IV to Shoreland General Development III uses, creating even greater confusion.

According to the Warrant Article 4 explanation, this amendment will “create a new zoning district, §125-49.2 Shoreland General Development III” and “The boundaries of that new district are not defined.” This is legally not even possible. The explanation also notes that because the petition language did not follow the Charter’s ordinance amendment requirements to strike out old language and underline new language, the intent is “somewhat unclear.” I fully agree!

The notion that the Town Council and Planning Board can somehow fix major problems in Article 4, if approved by voters, is not correct, even with the new Charter changes. And depending on the outcome of the lawsuit challenging these Charter changes (including elimination of the exclusive power of town meeting to approve all zoning changes) there is a risk that any after-the-fact fix by Town Council could be nullified by a court decision.

Because Article 5 is not needed unless Article 4 is approved, we need to vote no on both ballot questions.

Dessa Dancy

Bar Harbor