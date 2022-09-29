To the Editor: Ally for all 

To the Editor:

Nicole Grohoski has been a tireless worker serving four years in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton, always keeping us informed about what is happening locally as well as Augusta with her newsletters and personal meetings. She has worked for the protection of youth suffering from addiction and has improved access to property tax exemptions for new homeowners. She is a proud supporter of equality and voters rights. Being an environmentalist, she has initiated the recycling bill that requires companies in Maine to either ditch plastic packaging or refund local governments the cost of recycling. These are just a few of her achievements and I am sure Nicole will continue to come up with innovative initiatives as a state senator.

Nicole is a leader with the intelligence and compassion so vital to represent us, and that includes all of us, on either side of the political spectrum. She has the opportunity to take her experience to the next level in the Maine Senate where she will prove to be an ally in Augusta for all of her constituents.

Peter Lione

Ellsworth