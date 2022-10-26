To the Editor: A matter of perspective 

To the Editor:

While not a resident of Bar Harbor, I have lived on Mount Desert Island since 1978 and have been fortunate enough to be able to live and work here as well as raise two daughters. I have watched this island grow and change over the decades as more and more people have “discovered” our island. Year-round residents have been priced out of the housing market to the detriment of communities. Bar Harbor and MDI in general have experienced growth that is unlikely to be sustainable going forward.

While cruise ship tourism has certainly grown over the years, it is a fraction of the growth that has come by land. I don’t think it matters what metric you choose to use, but cruise ship passengers only represent about 10 percent of the visitors coming to the island during the year.

As one of the ship pilots (and a nonvoting member of the Cruise Ship Committee) who are required to be aboard as vessels come into and out of port, I am always struck by the beauty of the island as we board and make our approach into Bar Harbor. Once we get the vessels to the anchorage, what strikes me next is the number of hotels I can see. From my vantage point on the bridge of the ship, I can see 17 hotels along the waterfront from downtown Bar Harbor to Hulls Cove. This does not include any of the hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds or Airbnbs that can’t be seen from the water. From my perspective, our crowding comes from land-based tourism, not from the sea. Fun fact: Until the 1830s, the only way to get to the island was by boat.

There has been a passenger cap in place since 2008 and it has been a good tool to manage cruise ship traffic. The reduced passenger cap proposed by the town council will significantly decrease the number of passengers arriving by cruise ships next year. There is no other land-based transportation/lodging on the island that has or plans to reduce the number of tourists they can accommodate. In fact, the town of Bar Harbor has just approved another 45 room B&B in downtown Bar Harbor.

I believe the compromise proposal put forth by the Bar Harbor Town Council is a reasonable approach to managing cruise ship traffic for the general benefit of the island without overstepping the town’s authority.

Skip Strong

Southwest Harbor