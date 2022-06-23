To the Editor: A lost opportunity 

To the Editor:

Recently I read a post on Facebook posted by an old classmate. It stated what a great time she had at the 50th class reunion.

This was news to me. I had not heard one word about this. Obviously, nobody put an effort in to looking for and including us “out of towners” to the reunion.

Yes, I have lived away for many years. However, there are still “local” people who remain my close friends and know where I am. Not to mention I have relatives still living on the island.

I view this as a lost opportunity to connect with those I have not seen in many years. After all, I probably won’t make the next one, if there is one!

Joan McGee

Okeechobee, Fla.