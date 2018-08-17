Luminaria thanks

To the Editor:

The 17th annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Evening has successfully concluded. A rainstorm on Saturday night forced an early shutdown, but a hearty group of willing volunteers re-labeled the bags and gathered on Sunday night to light the candles which graced the front lawns of the YWCA and Jesup Library.

YWCA MDI organized the Luminaria for the first time this year and selected Home Cooked Healing, a local group of volunteers who provide healthy and nutritious meals to families dealing with cancer, to receive proceeds from the event. Every year, YWCA MDI solicits applications from local organizations whose mission includes outreach to people affected by cancer.

In addition to YWCA MDI staff who went way above and beyond the call of duty for this event, we’d like to express appreciation to the following for their efforts in making this event a success:

The “YBs,” especially Kate Jordan, Ann Worrick, Gail Leiser, Vickie Bence and Susan Murphy; the Neverly Brothers, Peter and David Lindquist; the Mount Desert Islander; Karen Zimmerman of Z Studio; H. A. MacQuinn, Inc.; CJ’s Big Dipper; Reel Pizza; Rosalie’s Pizza; Epi’s Pizza; Catherine Pegram of WABI TV; Chris Popper of WDEA Radio; Linda Washburn of WERU Radio; Paradis True Value Hardware. Thanks also to Suzanne Banis and the Bar Harbor Parks and Recreation Committee and to all volunteers and readers.

Jackie Davidson

YWCA MDI

Bar Harbor