Letter to the Editor: There is no climate emergency  

To the Editor:

As the Climate Task Force begins work, one of its first steps, it would seem, should be to define the scope of the work.

By that, it seems to me, we need to understand just how big a “climate emergency” it is, and how much work is really warranted to “fix” it.

Recent information shows we have 12 different datasets of atmospheric temperature trends as well as the HITRAN (High-resolution Transmission Molecular Absorption) spectroscopic database that can be used to estimate the interaction between greenhouse gases and infrared radiation from surface of the earth to space. Calculations from these databases confirm that an appropriate upper bound for possible increase in temperatures from a doubling of carbon dioxide should be no greater than 1.5 degrees Celsius or about 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Any increase from increasing carbon dioxide may be far less.

A somewhat technical resource (but perhaps not to the Task Force) would be a recent paper by Professor William A. van Wijngaarden (department of physics and astronomy, York University, Canada) and William Happer (professor emeritus; Princeton University department of physics). It is titled “Methane and Climate,” but goes into detail on carbon dioxide as well as methane’s radiative forcing by greenhouse gases. The basic radiation-transfer physics outlined in this paper gives no support to the idea greenhouse gases like CH4, CO2 or N2O are contributing to a climate crisis. “Given the huge benefits of more CO2 to agriculture, to forestry and to primary photosynthetic productivity in general, more CO2 is almost certainly benefiting the world.”

A second paper by MIT professor emeritus in atmospheric physics Richard Lindzen is titled, “An oversimplified picture of the climate behavior based on a single process can lead to distorted conclusions.” (The European Physical Journal Plus, June 3, 2020.) This paper strongly contests the findings of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that claim that (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels are causing dangerous global warming. Over 40 years of atmospheric temperature trends compiled by the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) clearly show that the atmosphere is not warming dangerously and that the models relied upon by the IPCC are wrong. If there is no danger of warming, then there is no need to go through the enormous costs of replacing fossil fuels with unreliable wind and solar power, a system that has not been proved to work for modern civilization.

The global warming scare is driven primarily by “global climate models.” But Dr. Roy Spencer of the above–mentioned UAH made a comparison of the results of 13 of these models in recent months, comparing these results with actual surface data from the satellite records and has shown these models produce results that overestimate the surface warming trend by about 50 percent and have little or no predictive value. Doubling of (CO2) creates a two percent disturbance to the normal flow of energy into and out of the climate system, corresponding to only a 20 percent change in the net cloud effect.

There is no climate emergency.

Tom Rolfes

Somesville/Cincinnati