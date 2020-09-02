Letter to the Editor: Giving back

To the Editor:

Last Tuesday I was involved in a conversation about the consequences of COVID–19. Locally this pandemic has placed the American Legion Eugene M. Norwood Post No. 69 in Southwest Harbor in dire financial straits due to the shutdowns and restrictions.

The Legion supports the community by allowing karate classes, sewing groups and self-help groups to use its facilities. Much of its income is derived from rentals of the hall for wedding receptions, reunions and benefits that cannot take place at this time. [FYI: The Ellsworth American did an article about this Post back in March 2014 addressing its service to the community.]

For many years, the Legion and the Auxiliary have been the benefactors to boys and girls who attend Boys State and Girls State. During this week, the students attend a School of Government that is a non-partisan, non-political attempt to teach and inculcate in the youth of America a love of God and country.

Having been a recipient of this opportunity to attend Girls State, I am grateful for this organization and have a strong need to help. As it happened, last Tuesday was my father’s, Leslie W. Thurston, 99th birthday. To honor his service in WWII, I made a donation on that day to the American Legion.

This letter is written to invite others to consider doing the same to honor a loved one or simply to support the Legion. These people supported our country by their service. I, for one, would not like to see this organization fall by the wayside due to COVID–19.

Please help by making a one–time donation or by pledging a monthly gift to the American Legion, P.O. Box 1022, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.

Kathleen T. Thurnau

Bass Harbor