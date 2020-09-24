Letter to the Editor: AARP advocates 

To the Editor:

With less than two months before the Nov. 3 elections, many Mainers find themselves grappling with unexpected hardships brought on by the coronavirus. We’ve heard from Mainers who are deferring retirement or coming to grips with unexpected unemployment. Some struggle to afford their health care and medications. Many family caregivers find that providing care, whether at home or long distance, is now even more challenging.

Suffice it to say that the 2020 election will be like no other, but voters can count on AARP Maine to advocate on the issues our members and their families care about. Through our non-partisan voter engagement campaign, Protect Voters 50+, we are providing information on how to cast your vote safely whether by absentee ballot or in person. We’re also tracking key races and candidates’ positions on issues that matter to voters 50 and older. Visit AARP Maine’s election page, aarp.org/mainevotes, for details.

Additionally, as part of Protect Voters 50+, AARP is providing polling results, sponsoring debates and hosting tele-town halls. We know that Mainers want to hear how the candidates will address key issues like protecting Social Security and Medicare, bringing down healthcare costs, including prescription drug prices, and strengthening the economy.

I hope you, too, will ask the candidates where they stand on issues of concern to you and your family. Especially during this pandemic, it is essential for politicians to protect the health and financial security of older voters. Let’s work together to demand action and ensure that Mainers 50 and older, whether they are working parents, grandparents or family caregivers, can vote safely and make their voices heard.

Pat Pinto

AARP Maine volunteer state president

Portland