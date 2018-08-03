Excellent care

To the Editor:

Three times on our visits to Bar Harbor, my wife or I have had to visit the emergency room, most recently a couple of weeks ago.

This time, Physician Assistant Jane Reinoso and her colleagues patched me up. A staffer called after we returned home to follow up.

On all three visits we found the staff to be courteous, friendly and very capable. They diagnosed each problem, fixed it and enabled us to get back to enjoying our holiday.

This is a thank you to the MDI community for supporting such an excellent service.

Bill Murphy

Rochester, NY