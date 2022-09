The Mount Desert Islander welcomes letters to the editor. Letters of 350 words, and 500 words for Viewpoint submissions, are encouraged. All letters must include the writer’s name, town of residence and a telephone number, for confirmation purposes only. Opinion pieces may be edited for slander, clarity or length. Anonymous letters, letters that serve as a thank-you, and those endorsing commercial products or establishments will not be accepted. The Islander will not publish election letters in the edition prior to that election. Letters should be sent to [email protected] and be received by Monday at 9 a.m.