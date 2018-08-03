Concern about Kavanaugh

To the Editor:

Sen. Susan Collins recently said that the number of contacts from constituents — phone calls, emails, letters — regarding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court does not approach the level of concern expressed during the health-care debate.

I’d like to assure Sen. Collins that her constituents are not disinterested in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Many of us do, however, get the impression that visits, calls, letters and emails to her offices don’t mean much anymore. After all, there was a great outcry in Maine against the Trump tax bill, but the senator chose a pinky promise from Sen. Mitch McConnell over the concerns of Maine voters and voted for a tax bill that is anything but moderate.

So, many of us are joining with larger, more public efforts to help Sen. Collins recognize that we understand who Kavanaugh is: a radical approved of by the Heritage Foundation because of his extreme views on reproductive freedom, gun safety, environmental regulations and presidential response to criminal inquiries. And it looks like presidential powers regarding torture will need to be added to the list.

Mainers are speaking loud and clear in our opposition to Kavanaugh, using whatever techniques we can to get your attention, Sen. Collins. Will you pay attention? Or will you choose your party over your constituents and your country?

Gail Leiser

Bar Harbor