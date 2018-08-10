To the Editor:

As a young, lifelong Mainer, I want to stay here to make a career in the outdoor industry, in a state where making a career isn’t always easy. The outdoor economy in Maine thrives because we’re known for having a pristine environment and clean water. But now, with the proposed repeal of the 2015 Clean Water Rule, our clean water is threatened.

The Clean Water Rule sets clear definitions of the small streams and wetlands protected under the Clean Water Act, which was originally spearheaded by our own Senator Ed Muskie.

When I was in college, I interned for a city planner in Maine and I remember how trivial the definitions of streams, tributaries and their required protections seemed to be. But now, I see those definitions and protections as more critical than ever.

We need to protect our smallest waterways, as these feed into the larger rivers and lakes that Maine is known for. All of these provide economic benefit through fisheries, the outdoor industry, and a property tax base for many of our small towns with lakefront camps.

The Clean Water Rule repeal is likely to come up for a vote again soon. Congressman Poliquin has supported the repeal, and our Senators Collins and King have an important role to play, too. I encourage you to contact their offices to express your support for the Clean Water Rule, which protects Maine’s waters for a strong outdoor economy, so people such as me are able to make a living in our state.

Jeremy Vroom

Lamoine