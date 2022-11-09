To the Editor: A well-deserved honor 

To the Editor:

I was pleased to learn that Earl Brechlin was recently inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame, an honor more than well deserved. In an industry where long-term commitment has come to be measured in months or years, Earl managed to hang in there for decades. And make no mistake – serving as the editor of a small-town newspaper where many articles or editorials manage to step on a neighbor’s or advertisers’ toes is no easy task.

I’ve lost track of the number of times where Earl has come to the life’s intersection Frost wrote about and taken the road less traveled by. But I will never forget the editorial support he lent to bald eagle recovery efforts in the late 1980s via championing the passage of a bill outlawing the feeding of bald eagles by commercial interests attempting to lure them to the side of a tour boat full of tourists eager to photograph them.

When I first became involved in bald eagle recovery efforts here in Maine in the late 1970s, there were fewer than 40 nesting pairs to be found in the state. Thanks to the dedication of MDIF&W eagle biologists Charles Todd and Alan Hutchinson, as well as to the many newspaper editors and journalists who lent their support, Maine now hosts upwards of 800 breeding pairs of bald eagles.

Say what you will about the internet but, all said and done, there is nothing more effective in watching out for our interests than a good local newspaper with an editor not afraid to speak up when it counts. Thank you, Earl, for filling that slot so ably for decades!

Winston Shaw

The Coastal Maine Bald Eagle Project

Trenton

