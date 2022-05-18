To the Editor: A tireless workhorse 

To the Editor:

This letter is in support of Nicole Grohoski for the upcoming special election for Maine State Senate.

I have known Nicole and her parents for a long time. Ellsworth is Nicole’s hometown, and she is very dedicated to the city and the region. Nicole is a professional geographic information systems specialist and cartographer, and she has served in a number of local civic and volunteer organizations. Like me, her dad is a military veteran, and Nicole will continue to be a strong advocate for Maine veterans.

Nicole is a tireless workhorse. She was a leader in the referendum campaign to stop the highly unpopular CMP power corridor. In the Legislature, Nicole has been a strong supporter of reducing property taxes, expanding broadband internet service, working to reduce electricity costs, making health care more affordable and creating good-paying Maine jobs. She has worked with other legislators from both parties to make good things happen for her constituents and the people of Maine.

Nicole is always willing to meet with, listen to and work with anyone because her watchwords are that “we are all in this together,” and working together is how we get things done.

Please vote for Nicole Grohoski in the State Senate special election on June 14.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer