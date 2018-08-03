A quality candidate

To the Editor:

As many folks know, Nicole Grohoski has launched her campaign to serve Ellsworth and Trenton in the Maine House of Representatives.

When you meet Nicole as she goes door-to-door to talk to voters, you will find a talented, enthusiastic, hard-working candidate. Nicole is equipped with common sense and an infectious, positive can-do attitude—qualities much needed in the legislature.

Nicole’s campaign motto, “We’re All In This Together” suggests that voters, local governments, and the State House share a common goal: creating economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life in our communities and the state.

Nicole grew up in Ellsworth. Her mom, Jackie Grohoski, was a nurse in local schools, including Trenton. Her father, Ed, a Vietnam veteran, worked as an electrician in Hancock County.

Following college and professional pursuits, Nicole chose to settle in the place she loves, Ellsworth. As a professional cartographer, Nicole makes maps in the Acadia region and across the state.

A capable and enthusiastic outdoorswomen, Nicole took bike treks across the United States and Europe. She is the first woman to paddle the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail (in the company of her friend and fellow Ellsworthian Tom Perkins) and she went solo-backpacking through Maine’s 100 Mile Wilderness.

Nicole supports conserving our natural resources as the foundation of our economy and source of enjoyment. She volunteers with the Ellsworth Green Plan to help shape the future of our community.

As a legislator, Nicole will work on promoting affordable healthcare for all Mainers and keeping our local hospitals open; implementing solutions to the opiate epidemic; encouraging small business growth and good-paying jobs; improving broadband and transportation infrastructure; protecting children from violence and hunger at home; fully funding education to reduce the local tax burden, and conserving our natural resources.

Ted Koffman

Bar Harbor