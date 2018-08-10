A new McCarthyism

To the Editor:

In the 1950s, the Republican Senator from Wisconsin, Joseph McCarthy, along with his lawyer, Roy Cohen, managed to promote his conspiracy theories to the media, which consisted of a public crusade against facts, science and the rule of law.

People lost jobs, lifetime careers and sometimes their freedom. This crusade was ended when the Republican Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith got the Senate to vote to condemn the Republican Senator from Minnesota for his “Inexcusable, reprehensible, vulgar and insulting conduct.”

Now we have a Joe McCarthy as president in the person of Donald Trump and his lawyer Roy Cohen attacking the media as the enemy of the people, printing fake news, promoting a deep state and identifying elected Democrats as conspirators, traitors and criminals.

We could use a Republican Senator from Maine to do what Senator Smith did, for the good of the country.

Robert A. Rice

Seal Cove