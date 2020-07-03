Letter to the Editor: We’re open, but we need your help 

To the Editor:

As the owner of a local restaurant, I wanted to take a moment to reach out to your readers and ask for their help. Opening during a pandemic is less than ideal and comes with many new stresses. As with many businesses in town, we are taking all mandated (and many that are not mandated) precautions to keep our employees and customers safe, but we need your help.

As time has passed during the pandemic, questions have arisen about the effectiveness of face coverings in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. With months of research now available, the science is clear: wearing a face covering does indeed slow the spread.

The vast majority of our customers arrive at our restaurant wearing a face covering and for that we are grateful. However, many diners come without and question the need to wear them. This is where I am asking for the public’s help. I would ask everyone who is going out to eat to please wear your face covering when you arrive at the door and keep them on until you are seated. Furthermore, please put it back on when moving around the dining area and when leaving the restaurant. Our serving staff would be grateful if you would wear your mask while ordering as it tends to keep us at the table a bit longer.

If we all work together, I know that we can keep our community safe.

Heather Sorokin

Bar Harbor

Thirsty Whale Tavern

Community Supporter of the Downeast COVID-19 Task Force