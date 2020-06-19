Letter to the Editor: Vote “yes” on all articles 

To the Editor,

Bar Harbor faces an important town meeting next month with several well–reasoned, highly-debated and proactively-proposed solutions to our

housing policy. They are consistent with the framework for the policy

objectives that our Town Council, Planning Board, and town staff have

adopted, and I believe each article should be voted into our Land Use

Ordinance. I urge you to vote for them as well, and I offer the

following in support of that:

Our planning staff created our ‘Housing Policy Framework’ (HPF) last

year. The Town Council adopted it as a guidance tool for policy

initiatives that are likely to take several years to propose and enact.

The objectives in this framework are clearly articulated and represent

the collective goals of the council, Planning Board and town staff.

Among other things, the HPF is designed to reduce red tape, improve the

residential quality of our neighborhoods, encourage and provide the

tools for institutional employers to house their employees on site or in

commercial districts, address vacation rentals, etc.

The process of changing our LUO typically takes a minimum

of 6-12 months. It involves the introduction of an idea or policy,

Planning Board and/or Town Council workshops, review and public hearings

with the Planning Board, and another round of vetting by planning,

council and warrant committee. The typical path of a warrant article

such as those presented on this warrant takes a tremendous amount of

work, analysis and consideration.

It will take at least five years (likely more) for this Planning Board

and for future planning boards to propose appropriate, thoughtful

changes to our land use regulations that are consistent with the HPF.

During that period, it is important to remember that the boards and

committees tasked with these issues have chosen specific issues due to

specific policy objectives. In this cycle, the Planning Board and the

Planning Department chose to address housing policy framework issues

that would encourage employers to house their staff on site or in

commercial districts. I support the objectives and offer the following

as reasons why I believe the voters should as well:

There are four ways our LUO can be changed, and in this

round, each method has been used to create a proposal for the voters.

Several of the articles emerged from workshops held between the council

and the board. These reflect the objectives of the HPF and

include Articles 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. They refer directly to HPF

objectives. Below, I will discuss these articles and how they will

benefit our town.

Article 6 comes to the voters after being proposed by a property owner.

Article 7 comes to the voters after a citizen’s initiative.

Articles 6 and 7, by their nature, emerged as proposals from their sources

with less input from the Planning Board or other town bodies than the

other articles.

The mailer we recently received that voices opposition to most of these

proposals has inaccuracies that must be addressed.

Contrary to what the mailer says, Article 3 would continue to require

all new multifamily 1 uses to go through site plan review with the

Planning Board. The contention in this mailer that ‘Big Hotels’

would somehow invade our neighborhoods under this proposal is false. In fact,

this is a very narrow proposal that would allow, where the standards

found in the LUO permit them, a property owner to convert an additional

space into a dwelling unit where one, two or three already exist

legally. Any new multifamily use (three or four dwelling units) would

continue to be reviewed by the board.

A familiar false claim is repeated in the mailer in reference to Article

4, the proposal to allow Employee Living Quarters in several districts.

The Town Council explicitly stated that any zoning districts where

transient accommodations such as hotels, motels or bed and breakfasts

are allowed should also be encouraged through zoning to house their

employees on site. The Planning Department and Planning Board submitted

the ELQ proposal for exactly this purpose. The two particular districts

mentioned in this mailer have specific allowed uses that are material to

this proposal. Namely, seven of eight transient accommodations uses are

permitted in the Town Hill residential district. The council was adamant

in including this district so that if anyone were to propose such a use

there, they would have the tools to house their employees on site. The

board also saw that the Village Residential district permitted

all bed & breakfast uses there, when the proposed use has frontage on or

access to either Eagle Lake Road or Route 3. As such, the board

also included the ELQ proposal here so that if a B&B were to be proposed

in this district, the operator would have the ability to house their

employees on site.

There is so much information missing from this mailer about article 5,

it reflects inaccurately the real merits of this proposal. First of all,

this proposal strictly limits this proposal to commercial,

non-residential districts where the larger Shared Accommodations are

proposed. After multiple public hearings, this standalone use excludes

residential districts. The dimensional standard of 70 square feet of

bedroom space per occupant emerged from multiple site visits including

the YWCA and other such employee-oriented accommodations that currently

exist. This standard is commonly used in the International Building

Code, and at our own YWCA where Mrs. Karlson herself is a supporter.

Article 6 was proposed by a property owner. The board improved

the proposal and the town attorney supported the changes to the original

proposal that the board articulated and included in the final

proposal. Simply stated, article 6 adds a single use to our list of

transient accommodations (eight so-called TA definitions already exist).

This new definition includes the modern version of camping commonly

known as ‘glamping.’ Contrary to the mailer, this new proposed use

includes several properties in that district and could be proposed in

other district should a future board, council, property owner or

citizen initiate such a process.

Finally, Article 7 appears before us as a citizen’s initiative regarding

vacation rentals. Because of its appearance on the HPF, the planning

staff and board are working in real time on other vacation

rental questions for future warrants.

It should be noted that Mrs. Karlson’s own warrant committee voted in

favor of each of the articles she claims to individually oppose. Her

‘Government Affairs Subcommittee’ of the warrant committee also voted in

favor of each of the items she claims to oppose.

It has become an annual rite for Mrs. Karlson to oppose the work of the

Planning Board, the Town Council and town staff with her never-ending

reasons for denying this town and its citizens the need for change. It

is hard to understand why some people are so determined in their

conservative approach to policy that they must attempt to deny our town

its need to change and make progress.

Since they moved here several years ago, Mrs. Karlson and her husband, Art

Greif, have appointed themselves the “get off my lawn” ad lib committee

against all change. Their conservative-oriented and predictable attempts

to reject of all proposals are inconsistent with this community’s history

of progressive changes. To her credit, Mrs. Karlson attached her name to

this mailer; in past years, similar, if not identical, mailers have

appeared in our mailboxes, but the writers and financiers of such

mailers have lacked the willingness to attach their names to their like

efforts.

The demagoguery found in this mailer must be rejected. Please support

change on this ballot.

Please vote “yes” on all the articles.

Tom St.Germain is the chairman of the Bar Harbor Planning Board