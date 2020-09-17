Letter to the Editor: Two faces of Susan Collins 

To the Editor:

I was an admirer of Susan Collins in her earlier Senate terms as I felt she represented Maine with thoughtful consideration of the issues important to all residents. In 2014 she voted to protect women’s health from corporate influence (S2578) and in 2016 she refused to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) (S1628) that enables countless working families to obtain health coverage.

But in recent years she has disappointed me and her voting record demonstrates how much she has shifted to the right, leaving me to believe it is time to vote her out and time for new leadership.

For instance, in 2017, Collins voted in favor of Trump’s tax reform plan that gave huge tax cuts to corporations, saving them millions of dollars. But it also served to endanger the ACA that she felt strongly about the year before. Then in 2020, she cast the pivotal vote to send Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, a move that puts a woman’s right to choose directly in the line of fire; again undermining her prior vote.

My home is in Maine for five to six months of the year, but I am registered elsewhere. So I cannot cast a direct vote for the next Maine senator, but I hope you will. I can no longer trust Susan Collins to support the issues important to me and to most Maine families. She says one thing, but votes another. She has become an example of how staying in office too long enables one to fall victim to the power and prestige of the position. Holding onto the office becomes more important than what Maine voters are saying they need and want for the future.

According to the poll by News Center Maine earlier this year, the two most important issues for Mainers are health care and taxes/the economy. The recent votes by the current senator did not help working families on either front. It’s time to say goodbye to Collins and replace her with someone truly interested in representing the voice of Maine citizens.

M. Deegler

Boothbay Harbor