Letter to the Editor: Trading good sense for the spoils of party loyalty  

To the Editor:

“I am also deeply concerned that Mr. Trump’s lack of self-restraint and his barrage of ill-informed comments would make an already perilous world even more so,” said Sen. Susan Collins on Aug. 8, 2016.

“What do you have to lose? Take it.” That was President Trump on April 4, extolling the virtues of hydroxychloroquine like a pusher on the edge of a schoolyard in a made-for-TV movie. A study of 368 male U.S. veterans showed that more infected patients died when given the malaria drug than when given standard treatment. It appears that you have your life to lose.

“I see disinfectant, where it knocks [coronavirus] out in a minute—one minute—and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?” That was the President of the United States on April 23. “Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)” was the immediate response from the makers of Lysol. How long before we start reading about reported deaths of people disinfecting their lungs with bleach?

“There are times when I think his message has been spot on and he has really deferred to the public health officials who have been with him at these press conferences,” was Sen. Collins’ message on April 14. She went on to blame the media for encouraging him to go “off message.”

As of today, April 24, more than 50,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. Sen. Collins’ reasoning for not voting for Mr. Trump in 2016 seems prescient. But her words and actions since he’s been in office tell a different story—the story of an elected representative who traded good sense for the spoils of party loyalty. How many Americans must die before Sen. Collins rebukes this President and repents for her part in propping him up?

Heather Peterson

Bar Harbor