Letter to the Editor: To a brighter future 

To the Editor:

I met Sara Gideon as a fellow parent of our school-age children. We spoke at their school about our mutual interest in seeing our children participate in fewer video games and in more outdoor activities. With Sara’s encouragement and partnership, I launched Old Mast Landing Outdoor Club, which engaged kids in outings where we cleared trails, fished, picked up trash along roads, had search and rescue training with dogs, studied the night sky with an astronomer, hauled lobsters traps and dug clams with local fisherman. I was impressed on these outings by the ease with which Sara spoke with clammers about issues like green crabs and their impact on the clammers’ livelihoods, and the insight she brought to her conversations with lobsterman about the impact of warming on the Maine Gulf.

Maine is my home and that of my ancestors going back 10 generations. We have an enormous investment in the ecology of our state and are gravely concerned about the disturbing changes that climate change is bringing about.

But we are proud that our town of Freeport has put forward a candidate who can challenge the uninspiring tenure of Susan Collins. We have witnessed with enthusiasm her commitment to safeguarding the timber and lobster industries, and to protecting the public lands we know so intimately. My family’s long and proud history in Maine has forged a strong connection to the land and the sea, and our endorsement of a Senate candidate is deeply personal.

Sara has demonstrated her commitment to environmental issues and, based on what we have learned about her over the years, we are confident that she has the skills, drive and determination to have a strong, positive impact on the federal government’s role in protecting Maine’s ecosystems.

I look forward to a brighter, safer future for all Mainers with Sara representing us in the Senate.



Joseph Coleman

Freeport