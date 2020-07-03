Friday - Jul 03, 2020

Letter to the Editor: Think before you vote 

July 3, 2020 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

Donald Trump first ran for President wearing a red cap and using the slogan “Make American Great Again.” He was elected.  

Now he is running for reelection as the head of the Republican Party with the support of all the Republican Senators and House members who have supported him for the past three-and-a-half years. 

This time he will be wearing a white hoodie and using the slogan, “It’s not my fault.” 

Should these same supporting Senators and House members be reelected? 

Robert Rice 

Seal Cove 

