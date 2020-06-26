Letter to the Editor: They’ll govern how they run 

To the Editor:

So you got your ballot in the mail, now what? The best electorate is an

informed electorate. With the internet, it’s now relatively easy to find

information about all of the candidates and not only read their official

planks, but also learn about what they have already accomplished and to

see and hear them in action through online videos and on social media.

How they run is how they’ll govern. Are they accessible to voters and

willing to address tough issues head on? With ranked choice voting, it’s

more important than ever to spend some time determining the order to

rank your choices.

In the primary election ending July 14, one of the most important

decisions for Maine Democrats will be who we nominate to challenge U.S.

Sen. Susan Collins. Democratic leadership in Washington has put their

thumb on the scale in favor of one candidate. But is that really in the

best interests of Mainers, or just the DNC?

Current events make it crystal clear that we need major systemic changes

in how government represents the citizens. Keeping the status quo is not

the answer. Talking about problems is easy while implementing effective

solutions takes hard work. Mainers should decide for themselves which

candidate they think will best represent us in Washington. Use every

tool at your disposal to understand what each would actually do to

accomplish the change that we need and give your support accordingly.



Peter Homer

Southwest Harbor