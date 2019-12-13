Letter to the Editor: Thanks for giving

To the Editor:

This year’s Thanksgiving Basket project was a rousing success with baskets prepared for 250 families!

We also broke a record for ‘Basket Angels’ on Monday of Thanksgiving week when more than fifty volunteers of all ages packed up more than 6,000 delicious items into fancifully-decorated bags and boxes.

Individuals and families were so excited and grateful when they received their bulging boxes, bags, pies, cookies, and poultry.

Thank you so much to all who helped in any way, including: Gail and Rick Leiser, A Slice of Eden, Mount Dessert Bakery, Cas Dowden, the Bar Harbor Hannaford store, Conners Emerson School, Mount Desert Elementary School (sixth graders rock!), Open Table MDI, the Bar Harbor Inn, the local banks.

Thanks also to Allie Bodge at the MDI Housing Authority; Dean Henry from the West Side Food Pantry; Jenny Jones and Sara Graves from the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, the Bar Harbor Congregational Church and it’s members, Suzanne with Holy Redeemer and all the community members, young and old, who helped to collect, transport, decorate, sort, pack, deliver and distribute this year’s Thanksgiving baskets.

Gobble, gobble!

Kelly Roos, Bar Harbor