Letter to the Editor: Small acts build community

To the Editor:



One of the messages of the national protests is that we must speak up to stop abuse. It’s easy to say we’d throw ourselves under a bus for someone when it’s unlikely we’d ever have to. It’s hard to stand up in public to stop undeserved rebuke. But these small acts build community. We can’t call for justice as fairness in a general way and in the greater society without attending to the specifics of our everyday lives and where we live.



Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor