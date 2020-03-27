Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight

To the Editor:

This publication recently published a letter to the editor that portrayed an unfair and biased depiction of Senator Susan Collins’ record (Islander, Mar. 12). As the most bipartisan member of the US Senate, it’s unsurprising that those who hold hyper-partisan views take issue with her record, but I think it’s important to stick with the facts, so here’s a fact check:

Claim: “Senator Collins didn’t denounce Mitch McConnell’s statements against President Obama, and she didn’t prioritize the people’s business.”

Fact: There are countless examples of Senator Collins working with President Obama to “do the people’s business.” She is willing to work with members of both parties to find reasonable solutions, a quality she is widely respected for.

Claim: “When Senator McConnell decided not to even entertain the selection of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, she could have raised concern. Again, she chose not to.”

Fact: Senator Collins was one of the only Republicans to meet with Merrick Garland and was adamant that McConnell was wrong and the process should move forward.

Claim: “When President Trump attacked John McCain, a true American hero and patriot, she could have politely disagreed with the President. She, again, chose not to.”

Fact: Senator Collins forcefully criticized the president and did stick up for John McCain, calling him a “true American hero.”

If it weren’t for word limits, I could refute every claim this writer made.

Regardless of which party you favor, this sort of bold-faced lying is unacceptable. Let’s stick to the facts and make educated decisions about political candidates rather than acting out of blind hatred based on the letter after their name.

Paul Paradis

Bar Harbor