Letter to the Editor: Sanders can win

To the Editor:

Some say “any blue will do,” but beating Trump won’t be easy. We need a “blue” with broad appeal. We need a winner.

So here’s the scoop: A recent matchup poll by Emerson College pitted all the Democratic candidates against Trump, one by one. Sanders and Biden both got more popular votes than Trump, but of all the candidates, only Bernie won the Electoral College.

Let that sink in. Bernie Sanders was the only Democrat to win. The only one that could beat Trump. The only one.

Poll numbers fluctuate, but Bernie has been beating Trump in polls for the last four years. His popularity is unique and longstanding. On Nov. 27, consistent with earlier years, CNN reported that he is the only politician seen as “honest and trustworthy” by a majority of American adults — a whopping 62 percent of them, in fact. He appeals strongly to independents and the young. The enthusiasm he generates can bring people to the polls, even those who have not voted before, and Democrats win when turnout is high.

Vote Bernie in the March 3 primary. Let’s win this thing!

Larry Gilman, Southwest Harbor