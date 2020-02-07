Letter to the Editor: Our national character is at stake

To the Editor:

The impeachment proceeding currently underway in Washington, D.C. is legitimate and necessary. It is legitimate because it is a proceeding whose potential need was foreseen by the Founding Fathers. It was not placed in the Constitution frivolously.

If there is a problem with impeachment it is because impeachment is defined as a political and partisan proceeding. Even if our current political parties were not corrupted by the sway of cash — thank you Citizens United — and a desperate need to retain power no matter the cost to the nation, as well as a refusal to understand that ideology rarely solves problems, impeachment should be neither political or partisan. Instead, impeachment is a test of the character of our institutions and of the character of the American people. Given our apparent cynicism and our apparent ready acceptance of distortion, hypocrisy, and lies by politicians and political parties of all ilks, as well as our apparent inability to face into truths about ourselves and about our country — the good and the bad — I suggest that whatever national character we once possessed is disappearing in rank embarrassment.

Lewis Redding

Bar Harbor