Letter to the Editor: Not surprised

To the Editor:

I was disappointed, but not surprised, by The Jackson Laboratory removal of the name of Dr. C. C. Little from one of its buildings. I am a resident of both Ann Arbor, Mich., and Bar Harbor. President Little’s name was also removed from a University of Michigan building on campus, as one might anticipate these days from a very liberal institution. Upon leaving the U of M, Dr. Little was instrumental in founding Jackson Lab to continue his research in mammalian genetics.

You may have disagreed with several of his views, but the establishment of the Jackson Lab and its outstanding successes in mammalian genetics and its application to human disease represent a far greater legacy of Dr. Little’s accomplishments. And one might add the significant impact the lab has had on the economy, culture and general enrichment of our island!

On a personal note, Dr. Little was a good friend of my uncle and aunt, Hal (Boots) and Hazel Harris, so I had the opportunity to know him socially. I specially remember that he had a great sense of humor. He was much loved and respected and truly a member of the Bar Harbor community.

Dr. James E. Harris

Bar Harbor

Ann Arbor, Mich.