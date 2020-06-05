Friday - Jun 05, 2020

Letter to the Editor: Memorials 

June 5, 2020 on Letters to the editor, Opinion

To the Editor: 

Last Sunday, the New York Times front page honored the nearly 100,000 lost to the coronavirus. The headline featured the Incalculable Loss of lives. Other newspapers across the country published tributes to those lost to past wars as well as to the pandemic. Yo-Yo Ma presented a free online concert giving solace for those lost and acclamation for the resilience of the nation. Branches of the military honored posted a variety of virtual tributes to the nations fallen warriors. 

From the White House we got a storm of re-tweeted negativity aimed at the President’s political rivals. His message was full of self-congratulations, grievances, and attacks. To parrot Mr. Trump: Sad! 

Barbara Presson 

Ellsworth 