Letter to the Editor: Listening to the voices does matter 

To the Editor:

After George Floyd was killed on May 25, I began to listen to the voices across our nation and the world. Those voices were expressing anger, confusion, outrage, sadness, to name just a few. At the same time, my privileged white woman’s inner voice was saying, “Enough. This horrific racism is alive and thriving in our world, so how can we stem the tide and then stop this?”

Thankfully, I am also privileged to live in a community that supports peaceful freedom of speech. On Sunday, I attended the gathering at the Village Green where voices were raised in response to the death of George Floyd. How fortunate and privileged we all were to have an opportunity to gather together using our voices and listening to others.

All the voices were passionate; some words were hard to hear, but the common theme was racism and the common emotion was passion. If what was being said was difficult to hear, as privileged citizens we could simply choose to walk away. George Floyd did not have the option to walk away and as he voiced, “I can’t breathe,” he may have been heard but was not listened to. When I walked home after listening to all these voices, I was filled with a sense of community and hope, which I had not felt in many days. The voices opened up my mind and boosted my resolve.

Finally, in a recent article from Mother Jones, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence, is quoted as saying this:

“Let’s do this another way,” he urged, as cheers erupted from the crowd. “Let’s stop thinking that our voice don’t matter and vote.”

“Educate yourself and know who you’re voting for,” he continued. “And that’s how we gonna hit ‘em. Because it’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us. It’s a lot of us.”

Ann Bryant Worrick

Bar Harbor