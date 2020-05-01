Friday - May 01, 2020

Letter to the Editor: Let’s work together 

May 1, 2020

To the Editor: 

I greatly sympathize with the protesters outside the Blaine House recently, seeking to “reopen Maine.” However, I deeply appreciate Governor Mills’ strong restrictions and Director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention Nirav Shah’s guidance through these times.  

My father’s only sibling, a vigorously healthy 17-year-old from a very small town in Illinois, lost her life to the 1918 pandemic. I believe we can all work together to create a more caring and supportive government, state and federal, with a strong social safety net for ALL citizens. We can share resources, but we cannot resurrect the dead. 

 

Sincerely, 

Patty Ryan 

Mount Desert 

  