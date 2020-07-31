Letter to the Editor: Leadership, intelligence and compassion 

To the Editor:

Rep. Nicole Grohoski has done a tremendous job serving her first term in the Maine House representing Ellsworth and Trenton.

She has done this with leadership, intelligence and compassion sorely lacking in so many politicians today. She keeps us fully informed on what is happening in both Augusta and here locally with her newsletters and her personal meetings, “Coffee with Constituents.”

She has worked for the protection of youth from addiction, to improve access to property tax exemptions for new homeowners, protections for firefighters and emergency medical services from employers as just a few examples of how well she represents her constituents.

I plan to vote to re-elect Rep. Grohoski on Nov. 3. I am confident she will have a lot of new initiatives and continue to represent us as she has done so well in the last two years.

Peter Lione

Ellsworth