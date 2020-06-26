Letter to the Editor: It’s time to pull up 

To the Editor:

It seems revealing to read that Republicans are concerned about Donald Trump’s standing in the polls against Joe Biden. Republican leaders want Trump to win again, and to rule our nation for another four years. But the stakes are clearly about more than choosing a winning party.

To be for Donald Trump, knowing him as well as America does now, is to value party domination over ethics. To be for a Trump victory is to stand for racist leadership of our country. To be for a Trump victory is to stand for misogyny. To be for a Trump victory is to stand against science. To be for a Trump victory is to stand for a liar.

It’s well past time for us to pull up from our collective nosedive.

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor