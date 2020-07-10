Letter to the Editor: It takes a village 

To the Editor:

Drive-in town meeting, Bar Harbor style! Ninety voters turned out at the high school to participate from their vehicles in the COVID-19 version of democracy. From Town Clerk Sharon Linscott and her Deputy Katie Rodgers, to the police who directed us to parking spaces, to the volunteers who checked us in and gave us the essential white voting card, to Stan Harmon, Matt Bartlett and others who stood by “just in case” or helped behind the scenes, a big thank you.

And to Cornell Knight, Bar Harbor town manager, who sweated every detail from the weather to the sound system, a great team takes a great leader. Well done, Cornell.

Bar Harbor Town Council